Healthcare workers vote in favour of industrial action

Healthcare workers have voted in favour of industrial action over concerns about a ‘staffing crisis’.

95.6% of those represented by the INMO, Forsa and Unite, voted in favour of the motion, following a six-week, in-person ballot.

According to The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, over 2,000 nursing and midwifery posts were left unfilled in 2023.

Unions have been taking part in a number of lunchtime protests, inlcuding outside Letterkenny University Hospital over the past month to highlight the issue.

They will meet next week to consider next steps.