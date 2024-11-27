People waiting up to 6 months for Housing Adaptation assessments in Donegal due to lack of OTs

Concerns have been raised over a growing waiting list for Housing Adaptation assessments in Donegal due to a lack of occupational therapists.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum says the processing of assessments is being delayed by up to six months as a result.

There’s long been calls for a recruitment drive for OTs.

The HSE’s Integrated Health Area Manager for Donegal says they are struggling to fill the posts approximately six vacant posts in the county.

Councillor McMonagle however, says the HSE has been aware of the issue for some time: