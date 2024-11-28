Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning permission granted for major housing development in Derry

Planning permission has been granted a major housing development in Derry.

A total of 674 new homes are to be delivered.

The residential development in the Clooney Road area of Derry is part of a wider housing scheme at Ballyoan being delivered by South Bank Square in partnership with Choice Housing.

The scheme will be delivered over the next 8-10 years.

The project comprises of 33 detached properties, 473 semi-detached houses and 168 apartments.

Plans also include an open space and landscaping; a new equipped children’s play area; bus route; SuDS Pond; and associated site and access works which will include the upgrade of the Caw roundabout.

Martin Mallon, Managing Director of South Bank Square says the project represents a £100 million investment in the area and will create new jobs.

The chair of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Fergal Leonard says it is a very welcome development for the city and will help to meet the growing demand for accommodation.

