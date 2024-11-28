Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Ahead of polling day on Friday, the editor of the Tirconaill Tribune John McAteer reflects on the paper’s poll and what outcome it could indicate:

Thomas Costello tells Greg about a shocking incident recently on Arranmore Island and we hear calls for larger fish catches to be landed at Greencastle Harbour:

John tells Greg how he was locked out of Facebook with Meta offering to restore access for 250 euro, Rosa Glackin discusses the demand for SVP services, Kilgar has a warning about tumble drier fires and comedian Ann Gildea is on the show ahead of a performance in Letterkenny:

