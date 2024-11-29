FAI Junior Cup Preview with Gavin Cullen, Declan Lynch, Stephen McConnell & Arthur Lynch

The FAI Junior Cup is taking centre stage in local soccer this weekend and there are four Donegal clubs involved in Round 4 of the national competition.

Defending champions Cockhill Celtic will travel to Tipperary to face Rearcross FC, Aileach have a home fixture against Blackforge of Dublin, Letterkenny Rovers host Tipperary’s Peake Villa at Leck View and Fanad United will make the trip to Roscommon to take on St. John’s Athletic.

During the week, Highland’s Mark Gallagher and Chris Ashmore got the thoughts of the managers heading into the weekend’s ties.

Here’s Cockhill’s Gavin Cullen, Aileach’s Declan Lynch, Letterkenny Rovers’ Stephen McConnell and Fanad United’s Arthur Lynch…