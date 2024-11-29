General Election 2024: Thoughts of the young people of Donegal

Almost 60,000 18 year olds across Ireland will vote for the first time in an Irish General Election, begging the question, what is important to them?

A number of students at Loreto Community School in Milford attended an in-school pre-election debate with seven candidates.

Highland Radio News spoke with a number of the students after the debate.

Confusing and underwhelming were some of the words used to describe they’re experience of the campaigns:

When it came to research, many methods including social and traditional media were used:

The defective block crisis and accommodation for college were hot topics for these young voters:

Finally, it appears that following the ‘family vote’ is not the way of these young voters.

One student said while her votes align with that of her parents, that is because it’s her choice.

While other say they will not consider their parents’ beliefs when they cast their ballot today: