Police issue specific appeal for information on sexual assault of woman in Derry

Police in Derry have issued a specific appeal for witnesses as part of an investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a woman earlier this month.

Police say the attack has been really distressing for the victim.

It’s the latest in a number of attacks on women in the city in recent weeks.

Between 1am and 1.25am on Sunday morning, November 10th, the woman was outside a licensed premises on Magazine Street when an unknown white man approached her from behind, grabbed her face and put his arms around her, kissed her on the cheek and touched her inappropriately.

He is described as having brown hair, was of a slim build, approximately 5 foot 8 in height with facial hair, and wore a white shirt, dark trousers – possibly jeans – and white trainers.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who helped the victim, to contact them.

They are also keen to hear from motorists, including any taxi drivers, if they have dash cam footage from the area at the time or anyone who thinks they may know the man.