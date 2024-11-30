Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy Take Top Spot at Killarney Historic Rally

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy

Donegal had success at the Killarney Historic Rally with Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy winning the overall competition.

The pair drove their BMW M3 and finished with a total time of 1:02:06.4 after eight stages.

Fellow Donegal men,  John O’Donnell and Paddy Robinson took third position in another BMW M3, 44.2 seconds adrift.

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy. Credit: Kevin Shiels

 

Donegal’s John O’Donnell and Paddy Robinson. Credit: Kevin Shiels

In the modified section, Donegal’s Declan Gallagher and his co-driver John McCarthy came in second place in their Toyota Starlet RWD with a time of 57:30.9, 18.6 seconds behind the winners  Robert Duggan and Ger Conway in their Ford Escort.

World Rally champions Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen made their Irish debut in a two wheel drive Toyota Starlet RWD.

Despite losing five minutes in opening stage, they managed to finish the rally just outside the top ten.

 

Donegal’s Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy. Credit: Kevin Shiels
