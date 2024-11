Donegal’s Fixtures Announced for Allianz National League 2025

The Allianz National League fixtures have been announced for the 2025 competition.

In Round One, Kerry v Donegal on Sunday, January 26th at Fitzgerald Stadium, at 1.45pm.

In Round Two, Donegal v Dublin on Saturday, February 1st at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, at 7.30 pm.

In Round Three, Donegal v Armagh on Sunday, February 16th at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, at 3.00pm.

In Round Four, Galway v Donegal on Sunday, February 24th at Tuam Stadium, at 1.45pm.

In Round Five, Donegal v Derry on Sunday, March 2nd at Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, at 1.45pm.

In Round Six, Donegal v Tyrone on Saturday, March 15th at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, at 7.30pm

In Round Seven, Mayo v Donegal on Saturday/Sunday March, 22nd/23rd at McHale Park, Castlebar.

Donegal will play four games at home venues including MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey and Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon.

As it stands, St Eunan’s O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny will not host a National League match for the upcoming competition.