Fine Gael struggling in Donegal

Fine Gael look to be struggling in Donegal.

Joe McHugh won a seat for the party in the last General Election.

He announced previously that he was stepping away from politics at the end of this Dail term.

The two candidates vying for the Fine Gael seat in Donegal are John McNulty and Senator Nikki Bradley.

First tallies indicate it could be an uphill battle for the pair.

Senator Nikki Bradley currently has a 5% share of the vote according to latest tallies while John McNulty is on 4.4%.

Former Fine Gael Councillor Barry Sweeney is part of Senator Nikki Bradley’s campaign team. He says introducing two new candidates was a challenge:

