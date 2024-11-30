Landslide Vote Introduces New Rules to GAA in 2025

The GAA will have a new look in 2025 as the Special Congress voted to introduce all 18 new rules proposed by Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee.

None of the proposals received less than 73% backing as the delegates voted in favour of all 18 rules passed by 49 motions.

A 60% backing was required for most motions to pass.

The rules will come into action for the Allianz National League.

The proposed rule changes were trialled at a one-off inter-provincial competition at Croke Park.

The new rule changes will also be used at club level.

However, club competitions that are already underway and continuing into 2025 will be played under the current rules.