Results of first count in Donegal

The turnout figure in Donegal is 58.9%.

131,306 people were registered to vote in the county with 77,321 voting.

The number of invalid votes is 797, making the total valid poll 76,624.

The results of the first vote in Donegal is:

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael – 3,658

Vincent Bradley, Independent – 111

Nuala Carr, Green Party – 880

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin, 18,998

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – 606

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail – 10,024

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin – 3,321

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – 273

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin, 9,799

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail, – 8,019

Niall McConnell, Independent – 1,565

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – 383

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – 34

Gerry McKeever, Independent – 342

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – 531

John McNulty, Fine Gael – 3,247

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – 313

Thomas Pringle, Independent – 5,289

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – 2,469

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party – 6,862