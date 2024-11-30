Results of first count in Donegal

The turnout figure in Donegal is 58.9%.
131,306 people were registered to vote in the county with 77,321 voting.
The number of invalid votes is 797, making the total valid poll 76,624.
The results of the first vote in Donegal is:
Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael – 3,658
Vincent Bradley, Independent – 111
Nuala Carr, Green Party – 880
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin, 18,998
Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – 606
Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail – 10,024
Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin – 3,321
Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – 273
Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin, 9,799
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail, – 8,019
Niall McConnell, Independent – 1,565
Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – 383
Arthur McGuinness, Independent – 34
Gerry McKeever, Independent – 342
Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – 531
John McNulty, Fine Gael – 3,247
Frank O’Donnell, Independent – 313
Thomas Pringle, Independent – 5,289
Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – 2,469
Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party – 6,862