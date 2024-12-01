2024 General Election – LIVE

Follow along for the latest as we have it!

02:08am: Counting will resume tomorrow morning at 10am.

1:54am: Padraig MacLochlainn follows Sinn Fein party colleague Pearse Doherty over the line.

Deputy MacLochlainn received 3,296 from the distribution of Deputy Doherty’s surplus votes, taking him over the quota on 13,095 votes.

Speaking just after he was elected, Deputy MacLochlainn paid tribute to those most important to him:

1:46am: Sinn Féin’s Padraig MacLochlainn takes the second seat in Donegal.

1:05am: A lot of counters here at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny that have distances to travel home have been discharged.

It’s anticipated counting will finish after the second count this morning with proceedings to get underway tomorrow morning again at 10am.

12:42am: Counting will resume across the country later this morning but in Letterkenny it is continuing as we speak.

In the region of a quarter of seats in the 34th Dáil have been filled so far.

By the end of Sunday a very clear picture of what the next Dáil will look like will emerge.

12:36am: Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney who is Minister Charlie McConalogue’s Director of Election is of the opinion that Minister McConalogue will take the fourth seat in Donegal.

Senator Blaney says based on tallies, Minister McConalogue would have a ‘significant cushion’ on Charles Ward and Thomas Pringle.

12:22am: Thomas Pringle’s camp have been crunching figures from the surplus of Pearse Doherty’s vote and by their calculations Thomas Pringle and 100% Redress Party Charles Ward could secure the last two seats at the expense of Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney does not agree with that take, he is of the opinion that Minister McConalogue will take the fourth seat.

12:15am: Shortly after Returning Officer Geraldine O’Connor took to the stage earlier to declare the results of the first count the fire alarm went off, bringing proceedings to a halt.

11:53pm: Returning Officer Geraldine O’Connor

11:47pm: The turnout figure in Donegal is 58.9%.

131,306 people were registered to vote in the county with 77,321 voting.

The number of invalid votes is 797, making the total valid poll 76,624.

11:37pm: The surplus of Pearse Doherty’s votes are now being sorted

11:31pm: Pearse Doherty received 18,898 first preference votes in Donegal.

As a result of exceeding the quota of 12,771, he has been elected on the first count.

Speaking just after being elected, Pearse Doherty says the work is only starting for him now:

11:15pm: Pearse Doherty has been elected on the first count in Donegal

10:59pm: Pearse Doherty and his team have gathered and are patiently waiting on the returning officer to take to the stage.

10:57pm: False alarm. Informed the first count will be another 10 minutes.

10:26pm: First count imminent

10:14pm: Charlie McConalogue has arrived at the count centre in Letterkenny.

9:49pm: People Before Profit candidate Carol Gallagher has thanked those who came out and supported her at the ballot box in Donegal.

According to final tallies, she received 602 first preference votes. Ms Gallagher has congratulated and thanked all the election workers at the Aura Leisure Centre today. She says their work often goes unrecognised.

9:40pm: Fine Gael Leader Simon Harris, in Wicklow, has been elected to the 34th Dail.

9:15pm: Still awaiting a first count in Donegal. Based on tallies, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty is set to top the poll on the first count.

9:02pm: 12 TDs have been elected to the 34th Dail, as counting continues around the country.

Sinn Féin currently have the highest number of seats with 6, however there’s still a long way to go.

Some big elections in the last hour including that of Mary Lou McDonald in Dublin Central.

Sinn Féin also getting good news in Waterford, where they’re now on to take two seats.

In other constituencies there’s a Government bonus – in Dublin Bay North there looks set to be an extra seat between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

The same thing could happen in Limerick City where it’s the Government vs the left.

And Fine Gael could be on for a second seat in the Taoiseach’s constituency in Wicklow.

Ballot boxes opened 12 hours ago now.

8:52pm: Pearse Doherty said if elected to the Dail he will be the next Finance Minister.

He’s certainly secured the top spot in Donegal but how will it play out in terms of forming a Government?

Commenting on his success in his home constituency, he says he’s humbled:

8:34pm: Outgoing Fine Gael TD, Joe McHugh has praised the efforts of Joe McNulty and Senator Nikki Bradley to hold onto the party’s seat in Donegal.

Joe McHugh announced he was hanging up his hat on politics previously and has described today as bittersweet.

He has commended the efforts of his party colleagues:

7:47pm: At least they’re all smiling

7:40pm: Padraig MacLochlainn looks set to take the second Sinn Féin seat in Donegal.

The huge surplus from his party colleague Pearse Doherty will take him over the line.

Padraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Fein’s Dail whip says in terms of forming the next Government it’s all to play for:

7:18pm: Pat the Cope Gallagher believes it will be down to ‘the wire’ to secure two Fianna Fail seats in Donegal.

The party ran three candidates in the constituency with Charlie McConalogue and Claudia Kennedy on the ticket along with Pat the Cope.

Claudia Kennedy has secured just 297 votes. She’s a long shot off but Pat the Cope is on 13.2% while Charlie McConalogue is trailing slightly behind on 10.4%.

It will take transfers to get Charlie McConalogue over the line alongside Pat the Cope Gallagher who hasn’t ruled it out:

6:39pm: Sinn Féin Councillor Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says it will be a ‘difficult path to power’ but his party will be speaking to a number of other parties if they secure the majority of Dail seats.

He has expressed his confidence in party leader Mary Lou McDonald:

6:02pm: Pat the Cope Gallagher has arrived at the count centre. He’s in good spirits given he is sitting on 13.2% and is expected to be returned to the Dail.

5:44pm: Pensive thoughts for Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party.

While they had hoped to secure more first preference votes the race for one of the five available Dail seats in Donegal is not over yet.

5:31pm: Senator Nikki Bradley has conceded that she will not take a Dail seat.

She was appointed to the Seanad by Taoiseach Simon Harris in July.

Senator Bradley says she is proud of what the party has achieved today despite Fine Gael set to lose its seat.

She has promised to continue to work for the people of Donegal in her role as Senator:

4:20pm: The counting of Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty’s votes is now underway. He is expected to top the poll here in Donegal. Attention will then turn to who will benefit from his transfers.

4:05pm: Nine Donegal electoral areas are in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency.

Marian Harkin, Independent may be in trouble. She’s currently sitting on 7.6%. She faces a struggle to hold onto her Dail seat along with Independent Ireland’s Michael Clarke on 10.5%.

Fine Gael’s Frank Feighan meanwhile, is well positioned to top the poll securing 15.8% based on latest tally figures.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny is on 13.6% and Fianna Fáil’s Eamon Scanlon is on 10.4%.

A second Sinn Féin candidate, former MEP Chris MacManus polled well in Sligo town and is sitting on 9.1%.

Fianna Fáil’s, Edel McSharry is on 7.8% while party colleague Paddy O’Rourke is on 7.2%.

3:49pm: The Highland team crunching figures along with Fianna Fail Councillor Martin McDermott and Independent candidate, Arthur Desmond McGuinness

3:40pm: The final tally figures are as stands:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – 19,213 (24.7%)

Pat the Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail – 10,262 (13.2%)

Padraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Féin – 9,879 (12.7%)

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail – 8,100 (10.4%)

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party – 6,857 (8.8%)

Thomas Pringle, Independent – 5,344 (6.9%)

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael – 3,680 (4.7%)

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin – 3,382 (4.4%)

John McNulty, Fine Gael – 3,365 (4.3%)

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – 2,481 (3.2%)

Niall McConnell, Independent – 1,572 (2.0%)

Nuala Carr, Green Party – 895 (1.2%)

Carol Gallagher, People Before Profit – 602 (0.8%)

Kim McMenamin, Irish Peoples Party/ National Alliance – 540 (0.7%)

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – 384 (0.5%)

Gerry McKeever, Independent – 364 (0.5%)

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – 328 (0.4%)

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – 297 (0.4%)

Vincent Bradley, Independent – 141 (0.2%)

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – 61 (0.1%)

3:20pm: The ballot boxes have been opened and the votes are now being sorted. A first count is still not expected until later this evening.

3:12pm: Maybe there’s lessons to be learnt.

That’s the view of Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

First tallies indicate Fine Gael will lose it’s Dail seat in Donegal.

Councillor Kavanagh says the party will need to take stock after today’s result:

2:57pm: Aontú’s Mary T Sweeney is currently on a 3.3% share of votes according to first tallies.

Ballot boxes from Stranorlar have yet to be opened.

The party’s Tricia Nesbitt says Mary T Sweeney is holding her own:

2:31pm: Looking at the national picture. We’re waiting for first counts – with final tallies coming in from centres across the country.

Overall it’s looking like a bad day for the Green Party while the larger parties have cause for optimism.

Sinn Féin has a very real chance of being the largest party in the next Dáil – it’s looking like it will pick up seats in a number of Dublin constituencies as well as Galway East and a second seat in Waterford.

Fine Gael’s new candidates have also performed well and it looks like the party will hold most of its seats and maybe pick up a handful.

Fianna F áil will still be in the mix but is facing a harder day.

The Greens could well return with no seats with Roderic O’Gorman really the only live possibility – and he in a dogfight.

Some constituencies like Wicklow Wexford are clear cut with one for each of the larger parties.

Others like Dublin South Central have eight or nine candidates genuinely in play for four seats

2:03pm: It’s lunchtime for counters here at the count centre

1:51pm: Fine Gael look to be struggling in Donegal.

Senator Nikki Bradley currently has a 5.5% share of the vote according to latest tallies.

Former Fine Gael Councillor Barry Sweeney is part of Senator Nikki Bradley’s campaign team. He says introducing two new candidates was a challenge:

1:07pm:Thomas Pringle has increased his vote in parts of Inishowen and Letterkenny.

He is on is on 6.9% but his focus will be on how many votes he can get under his belt in his own area of South Donegal.

With Sinn Féin confident they can get Noel Jordan over the line, Thomas Pringle’s camp will be watching closely as to how that plays out.

His Director of Elections and former Councillor John Campbell says Jordan along with Fine Gael’s John McNulty will be two to watch for them:

12:53pm: Sinn Féin is confident they could secure three seats in the Donegal constituency.

As it stands around lunchtime here in the count centre at Aura Leisure Centre, Sinn Féin are on 43% according to tallies.

The last time Sinn Féin ran a three candidate race, Padraig MacLochlainn lost his seat.

Sinn Fein Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District thinks it will be different this time round:

12:10pm: A calm looking Pearse Doherty. He’s currently on 19.2%, according to tallies. Sinn Féin is on course to be the party coming out on top in the Donegal constituency.

12:07pm: The Fianna Fail vote in Inishowen is down around 20%. Senator Niall Blaney, who is Charlie McConalogue and Pat the Cope Gallagher’s Director of Elections says securing a majority of votes in McConalogue’s backyard would have been crucial however, he says it is manageable:

11:26am: Ballot boxes from South Donegal are now being opened. Thomas Pringle’s camp seem quietly confident that they will fair okay in his area. In one box from Dunkineely, he received the highest number of votes followed by Pat the Cope Gallagher and Fine Gael’s John McNulty. Elsewhere, in Barnesmore, Sinn Féin have pulled in more votes. According to latest tallies, Pearse Doherty has secured good support, followed again by Fianna Fail’s Pat the Cope Gallagher and party colleague Charlie McConalogue. Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party has pulled in some votes in the South of the county also.

10:55am: 100% Redress Party, PRO Councillor Ali Farren says he had hoped their candidate Charles Ward would have received a good share of transfers however, that is not looking the case at the moment.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh, Councillor Farren says if it transpires that defective block homeowners themselves have not supported the party then it sends a strong message to them:

10:39am: In Culdaff, Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue’s home area Padraig MacLochlainn has over taken him. Tallies in other parts of Inishowen show that voters have chosen to vote number 1 and 2 Sinn Féin with number 3 going to 100% Redress Party candidate Charles Ward.

10:18am: As it stands, 20 boxes have been opened. Sinn Féin is out in the lead with Padraig MacLochlainn securing almost 38% of the Inishowen vote according to tallies. The 100% Redress Party which would’ve been expected to have secured a good share of votes in the area is currently on 11.6%.

09:43am: Still very very early days here in Letterkenny with only four boxes from Inishowen opened so far. However, Charles Ward of the 100% Redress Party does not seem to have secured as many votes as what may have been anticipated given that the defective concrete block crisis has a high concentration in the peninsula. Sinn Féin is going strong with Pearse Doherty also securing a good amount of votes.

09:31am: Team Cope tallying

09:27am: Ballot boxes from Inishowen are the first to be opened this morning. Very early indications show Sinn Féin’s Padraig MacLochlainn polling very well so far.

09:24am: Last night’s exit poll shows Sinn Féin in the lead at 21.1%.

The IPSOS B&A exit poll for RTE, TG-4 the Irish Times and Trinity College Dublin has shown Fine Gael on 21% and Fianna Fail on 19.5%.

Social Democrats are at 5.8%, Labour stands at 5% with the Greens at 4%.

09:12am: The counters are poised and ready

08:40am: Crowds are gathering outside Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny waiting for the doors to open at 9am

08:30am: The people have had their say at the ballot box.

It’s now time to find out who will be elected to Dáil Éireann in the Donegal constituency.

20 candidates are vying for 5 seats. They are:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil

Thomas Pringle, Independent

Padraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Féin

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael

Pat the Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fáil

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party

John McNulty, Fine Gael

Gerry McKeever, Independent

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fáil

Niall McConnell, Independent

Kim McMenamin, The Irish People/ National Alliance

Arthur Desmond McGuinness, Independent

Carol Gallagher, People Before Profit

Vincent J Bradley, Independent

Nuala Carr, Green Party

Frank O’Donnell, Independent

Eamon McGee, The Irish Freedom Party