Results of third count

Distribution of Padraig MacLochlainn surplus of 324:

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +3 = 3,722

Vincent Bradley, Independent +0 = 116

Nuala Carr, Green Party +1 = 904

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit +5 = 674

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +13 = 10,517

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +215 = 4,4620

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail +1 = 291

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +10 = 8,137

Niall McConnell, Independent +6 = 1,167

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party +1 = 400

Arthur McGuinness, Independent +0 = 35

Gerry McKeever, Independent +1 = 355

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance +2 = 544

John McNulty, Fine Gael +1 = 3,277

Frank O’Donnell, Independent +2 = 330

Thomas Pringle, Independent +27 = 5,691

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +4 = 2,534

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +32 = 7,268

No candidate has been elected on the third count.

The votes of the two candidates with the lowest number of votes – Independent Arthur Desmond McGuinness (35) and Vincent J Bradley (116) will now be distributed.