Results of third count

Distribution of Padraig MacLochlainn surplus of 324:
Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +3 = 3,722
Vincent Bradley, Independent +0 = 116
Nuala Carr, Green Party +1 = 904
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Carol Gallagher People Before Profit +5 = 674
Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +13 = 10,517
Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +215 = 4,4620
Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail +1 = 291
Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +10 = 8,137
Niall McConnell, Independent +6 = 1,167
Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party +1 = 400
Arthur McGuinness, Independent +0 = 35
Gerry McKeever, Independent +1 = 355
Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance +2 = 544
John McNulty, Fine Gael +1 = 3,277
Frank O’Donnell, Independent +2 = 330
Thomas Pringle, Independent +27 = 5,691
Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +4 = 2,534
Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +32 = 7,268
No candidate has been elected on the third count.
The votes of the two candidates with the lowest number of votes – Independent Arthur Desmond McGuinness (35) and Vincent J Bradley (116) will now be distributed.