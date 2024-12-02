CARE Virtual Ward Donegal awarded HSE Excellence Award in Improving Patient Experience

CARE Virtual Ward Donegal has won a HSE Excellence Award in the Improving Patient Experience category.

The ward opened in November 2023 for patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease in Donegal to offer an alternative care pathway.

The aim is to give patients who are experiencing an exacerbation of their COPD the choice to receive the care they need safely at home monitored by experienced nurses and physiotherapists and supported by technology.

CARE VW provides patients with wearable technology that records their respiratory rate, pulse and oxygen saturations, as well as an electronic tablet with an app developed by the RIC team so that their information can be sent from their home to their clinician.

Since the commencement of the CARE VW in November 2023 there has been a 22% reduction in overall admissions to LUH for patients with a presenting complaint of COPD. In addition to this the readmission rate has reduced from 27.8% to 13.8%.

193 patients have been treated for exacerbations of their COPD, relating to 853 acute bed days saved in LUH.

Mandy Doyle, Head of Service Primary Care, HSE Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo says the achievement is a recognition of all the hard work and efforts of the CARE Virtual Ward Team.