Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

CARE Virtual Ward Donegal awarded HSE Excellence Award in Improving Patient Experience

CARE Virtual Ward Donegal has won a HSE Excellence Award in the Improving Patient Experience category.

The ward opened in November 2023 for patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease in Donegal to offer an alternative care pathway.

The aim is to give patients who are experiencing an exacerbation of their COPD the choice to receive the care they need safely at home monitored by experienced nurses and physiotherapists and supported by technology.

CARE VW provides patients with wearable technology that records their respiratory rate, pulse and oxygen saturations, as well as an electronic tablet with an app developed by the RIC team so that their information can be sent from their home to their clinician.

Since the commencement of the CARE VW in November 2023 there has been a 22% reduction in overall admissions to LUH for patients with a presenting complaint of COPD. In addition to this the readmission rate has reduced from 27.8% to 13.8%.

193 patients have been treated for exacerbations of their COPD, relating to 853 acute bed days saved in LUH.

Mandy Doyle, Head of Service Primary Care, HSE Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo says the achievement is a recognition of all the hard work and efforts of the CARE Virtual Ward Team.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Excellence Awards
News, Top Stories

CARE Virtual Ward Donegal awarded HSE Excellence Award in Improving Patient Experience

2 December 2024
Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 16th & final count – Charles Ward, 100% Redress and Charlie McConalogue, FF elected

2 December 2024
Charlie Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue retains Dail seat

2 December 2024
Charles Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge day for 100% Redress Party with 1st TD elected to Dail

2 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Health Excellence Awards
News, Top Stories

CARE Virtual Ward Donegal awarded HSE Excellence Award in Improving Patient Experience

2 December 2024
Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 16th & final count – Charles Ward, 100% Redress and Charlie McConalogue, FF elected

2 December 2024
Charlie Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue retains Dail seat

2 December 2024
Charles Elected
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge day for 100% Redress Party with 1st TD elected to Dail

2 December 2024
IMG20241202014446
News, Top Stories

Pringle loses seat as Ward and McConalogue elected without reaching the quota

2 December 2024
Sorting Votes Election Count Centre
Top Stories, News

Results of 15th count – Pat the Cope Gallagher elected

2 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube