Donegal is one of the constituencies in which the party has gained, with Pat The Cope Gallagher retaking the seat that he lost in 2020.

Since then, he’s been working in his Dungloe office to help people, with dozens approaching asked for help every week.

He believes that was central to his success……………

Outgoing Minister Charlie McConalogue says if asked to go back into cabinet, he’ll be happy to do so.

First and foremost, though, he says serving the people of Donegal will be his priority………….