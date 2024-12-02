Woman hospitalised following another serious crash on Donegal roads

It has emerged that a woman in her 40s remains in a serious condition following another road traffic collision in Donegal.

Emergency services tended the scene of the single-car crash last night in Culkeeny, Glengad.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the car and is in Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of her injuries which have been described as serious.

The road has since reopened after a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tiernan Doherty will be laid to rest on Thursday following a fatal collision in Carndonagh in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Tributes have been paid to the 18-year-old online since the news emerged.