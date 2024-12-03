Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE to consider expansion of Ballymacool Respite House, Letterkenny

The HSE has confirmed it will give consideration to a proposal to expand Ballymacool Respite House in Letterkenny.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle proposed extending the facility in light of the serious need for additional respite beds in Donegal.

Ballymacool Respite House and Seaview House in Mountcharles are the only two centres providing respite care in the county.

Staff recruitment issues continue to hamper efforts to reopen Riverwalk Respite House in Carndonagh.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says much more needs to be done for those in need in Donegal:

