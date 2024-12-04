Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Good news anticipated by DCB delegation meeting housing officals tomorrow

A delegation from Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee will travel to Dublin tomorrow to meet with Housing Department officials.

It is off the back of a prior meeting around six weeks ago, in which 19 key points were raised.

It’s hoped that responses will be available tomorrow.

Many councillors yesterday told a meeting in Inishowen Municipal District that a scheme for social homes must be at the top of the agenda for the delegation tomorrow.

Chairperson of the committee, Cllr Martin McDermott says he is anticipating there will be good new on the social housing front:

School
Audio, News, Top Stories

INTO General Secretary disconcerted as Donegal teacher subs for six weeks without pay

4 December 2024
Derry Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Derry charged with drug-related offences

4 December 2024
Margaret Larkin, DLDC, JOhn Breslin and John O'Connell, Lions Club
Events, JohnBreslin, News

Letterkenny Lions Club Auction 2024 in aid of Donegal Food Response Network

4 December 2024
Candle
Top Stories, News

Today is Missing Persons day

4 December 2024
