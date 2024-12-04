Good news anticipated by DCB delegation meeting housing officals tomorrow

A delegation from Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee will travel to Dublin tomorrow to meet with Housing Department officials.

It is off the back of a prior meeting around six weeks ago, in which 19 key points were raised.

It’s hoped that responses will be available tomorrow.

Many councillors yesterday told a meeting in Inishowen Municipal District that a scheme for social homes must be at the top of the agenda for the delegation tomorrow.

Chairperson of the committee, Cllr Martin McDermott says he is anticipating there will be good new on the social housing front: