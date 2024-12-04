Letterkenny Lions Club Auction 2024 in aid of Donegal Food Response Network

Lions Club Auction Offers Great Deals and Vital Support for Local Food Banks

Get exceptional gifts and services for at least 30% below market value

100% of proceeds benefit the Donegal Food Response Network

The Lions Club in Donegal is thrilled to announce the launch of its online auction, aimed at providing critical support to families across the county grappling with the challenges of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis during the Christmas period.

This initiative is a unique blend of community generosity and practical support, offering participants incredible opportunities to secure exceptional gifts and deals, while every euro raised will directly help families in need. 100% of the funds raised will benefit the Donegal Food Response Network, which supports 21 food banks throughout Donegal.

One of the highlights of the auction is the value offered to bidders. Every item or voucher included is available for at least 10% below its market value, allowing participants to get amazing deals on retail, hospitality, and services. From luxury dining experiences to home services and bespoke gifts, there’s something for everyone.

Margaret Larkin, Head of Operations at DLDC, speaking on behalf of the Donegal Food Response Network, said: “This auction is not just about incredible deals — every bid made supports families struggling with food poverty in Donegal, ensuring they receive the vital support they need this Christmas. The Donegal Food Response Network is very grateful to the Lions Club and everyone participating in this auction; it will make a huge difference to families in need this Christmas.”

John O’Connell, Chair of the Lions Club Donegal, explained the importance of the initiative: “On behalf of the Lions Club, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the local businesses who generously donated to this auction. Their involvement is the backbone of this initiative, and it is because of their kindness that we can offer such an amazing array of deals. We urge everyone—local residents and the Donegal diaspora—to log on to the site and have a look; this is a rare opportunity to secure incredible gifts and experiences while giving back to your community.”

Key Highlights:

Over 100 Local Businesses: Generous contributions from Donegal businesses, including retail, hospitality, and unique services.

Generous contributions from Donegal businesses, including retail, hospitality, and unique services. Outstanding Value: Minimum bids are set below market value, making this a fantastic opportunity for bidders.

Minimum bids are set below market value, making this a fantastic opportunity for bidders. Diverse Offerings:Items and vouchers ranging from dining experiences, holiday packages, and family activities to home improvement services and unique gifts.

Some examples:

Dinner for Two at Castlegrove Country House Hotel, Starting Bid: €80 | Retail Value: €120

2 Nights B&B at Rathmullan House Hotel, Starting Bid: €245 | Retail Value: €360

Kernan Group €100 Voucher, Starting Bid: €70 | Retail Value: €100

Crolly Distillery Experience, Starting Bid: €130 | Retail Value: €185

Important Dates:

Auction Launch: Live from Friday, 22nd November 2024.

Bidding Period: Runs for two weeks, culminating on the John Breslin Show on Friday, 6th December 2024, when bidding officially closes.

Item Collection: All successful bidders will receive their vouchers and items starting 11th December 2024, just in time for the festive season.

How to Participate: