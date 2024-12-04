Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three arrested after search operation in Dungloe

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

A man and woman have been arrested following a major operation in Dungloe on Monday.

It’s understood the search was carried out in relation to a burglary that occurred in Bunbeg in November.

A search warrant was executed at a premises in An Clochán Liath/Dungloe by regular unit Garda members from the Milford district with support from the Public Order Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

During the course of the search, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in connection with this investigation.

They were both detained at a Garda station in Donegal.

The arrested male has since been charged and appeared before Letterkenny District Court at the morning sitting on Monday.

The arrested female was released without charge to be dealt with under the Adult Caution scheme.

A third male was arrested at the scene of Monday’s search on an unrelated matter.

County House Lifford
Top Stories, News

Draft Budget Meeting 2025 adjourned until Monday

4 December 2024
Cashmoneynotes
News, Top Stories

Cash and phones seized in Derry as part of illegal money lending investigations

4 December 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

ED at Letterkenny University Hospital ‘extremely busy’

4 December 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Top Stories, News

Elected members not in support of Draft Budget 2025

4 December 2024
Advertisement

