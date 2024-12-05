Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal could get a crematorium as Letterkenny Funeral Home submits application

A West Donegal funeral director is welcoming the prospect of a crematorium bring developed in Letterkenny.

It’s emerged that the owners of Eternal Light Chapel of Rest have made provision for a cremation facility within a new funeral home in the Carmamuggagh area for which permission has already been granted.

The current building is affected by defective concrete, so a nearby site has been purchased for the construction of a replacement.

Cllr Paul Canning is an architect on the project.

He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the actual cremation is a lot more compact and less polluting than people might expect……………

Funeral Director Kieran Roarty says having a crematorium in Letterkenny would be a very positive move for people in West Donegal. who face lengthy journeys to Cavan…

 

You can hear the full discussion from today’s Nine til Noon Show here –

