Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

We hear of the shocking story of a 13 year-old Donegal girl who was the victim of AI when a fake nude image of her was created, we hear of the role AI will play in school exams and we discuss the culling of dear in Donegal:

Margaret explains how she accidently lost 1,500 euro worth of jewelry when donated clothes to charity, Cllr Gerry McMonagle pays tribute to Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group – he was fatally shot in New York and had very strong Donegal connections. We also hear of plans for a crematorium in Letterkenny:

Greg chats to Gerry Adams as his book Cage 11 is republished and is later joined by Eddie and Dana who were recently honored as Climate Ambassadors: