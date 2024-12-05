Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear of the shocking story of a 13 year-old Donegal girl who was the victim of AI when a fake nude image of her was created, we hear of the role AI will play in school exams and we discuss the culling of dear in Donegal:

Margaret explains how she accidently lost 1,500 euro worth of jewelry when donated clothes to charity, Cllr Gerry McMonagle pays tribute to  Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group – he was fatally shot in New York and had very strong Donegal connections. We also hear of plans for a crematorium in Letterkenny:

Greg chats to Gerry Adams as his book Cage 11 is republished and is later joined by Eddie and Dana who were recently honored as Climate Ambassadors: 

Top Stories

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

5 December 2024
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal could get a crematorium as Letterkenny Funeral Home submits application

5 December 2024
Rent 2
Top Stories, News

Donegal saw largest increase in existing tenancy rents in country

5 December 2024
Top Stories, News

Posssible amalgamation of Catholic Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe back on the agenda

5 December 2024
