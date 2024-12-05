UU invites applications for funded PhD programme into effects of Defective Concrete on business

Ulster University is inviting applications for a funded PhD scholarship into how the defective concrete crisis is impacting businesses.

The lead research supervisor on the project will be Dr Eileen Doherty a lecturer at the university.

She says while the impact of the crisis on families has been well documented, and research from the university has played a major role in quantifying the impact of the crisis in terms of the evidence presented to government.

Dr Doherty says with no scheme yet in place for business and other sectors, it’s important that the anecdotal impact of defective concrete on business is now assessed and quantified……

Examining the Strategic, Operational, Economic and Personal Impact of Defective Concrete on Irish Businesses Excluded from the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme (DCBS)

Summary In Ireland, issues surrounding defective concrete have surfaced, especially in the Northwest, leading to structural weaknesses in both residential and commercial buildings (McCarthy et al., 2021). In a 2017 government report, it was found that more than 5000 homes in Donegal and Mayo were impacted by defective blocks (DHLGH, 2017) where the blocks were not ‘fit for purpose’, causing the buildings to crumble and collapse (DHLGH, 2017). In 2018, the Irish Government finally announced that a redress scheme would open to enable affected homeowners to remediate their homes (Maguire, 2018) at a vast financial cost to the Irish state estimated at between €3.2 billion (Hogan, 2021) and €5 billion euro (Cox, 2022).

The defective Concrete Blocks Scheme (DCBS) was finally opened June 2020 (Magee, 2020) with a further ‘enhanced scheme’ opened in 2023 (Housing Agency, 2023). More recently, the number of homes affected is believed to be closer to 6000 with at least 12 counties now believed to be affected (Cox, 2022). However, businesses are excluded from the scheme (DHLDG, 2022). This exclusion leaves affected businesses without financial recourse, potentially affecting their ability to strategise, impacting their operational continuity and overall economic stability as well as the increased level of stress on owner/managers. This proposed study aims to investigate the impact of defective concrete on affected Irish businesses excluded from the DCBS, focusing on strategic, operational, economic and personal challenges. Research Questions

1. What are the strategic implications of defective concrete on businesses in Ireland that are excluded from the DCBS?

2. How has the presence of defective concrete impacted the operational capabilities and stability of affected businesses?

3. What are the economic implications of defective concrete on businesses in Ireland that are excluded from the DCBS?

4. What other personal challenges impact business owners of affected businesses? Methodology

This study will employ a mixed-methods approach, combining quantitative surveys with qualitative interviews to provide a comprehensive view of the issue. Significance and Expected Outcomes

This study will fill an important research gap by focusing on the business impact of defective concrete in Ireland. The findings may inform policymakers of the need to broaden existing schemes or introduce new provisions for affected businesses.

Essential criteria Applicants should hold, or expect to obtain, a First or Upper Second Class Honours Degree in a subject relevant to the proposed area of study. We may also consider applications from those who hold equivalent qualifications, for example, a Lower Second Class Honours Degree plus a Master’s Degree with Distinction. In exceptional circumstances, the University may consider a portfolio of evidence from applicants who have appropriate professional experience which is equivalent to the learning outcomes of an Honours degree in lieu of academic qualifications. A comprehensive and articulate personal statement

Research proposal of 2000 words detailing aims, objectives, milestones and methodology of the project Desirable Criteria If the University receives a large number of applicants for the project, the following desirable criteria may be applied to shortlist applicants for interview. First Class Honours (1st) Degree

