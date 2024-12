There’s calls for a specific funding stream to be set up to fund much-needed repairs of bridges across Donegal.

Several bridges in the county are in a state of disrepair due to the lack of monies available to fix them.

The Owencarrow Bridge in West Donegal was recently damaged after a car collided with it. A structural survey is now required to be carried out before funding can be sought.

Councillor Michael McClafferty is calling for a review of how bridge repairs are funded: