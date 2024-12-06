Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Finn Harps player suspended for breach of FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Following the conclusion of a disciplinary process, former Finn Harps player Ryan Rainey has been suspended from all football-related activity for a period of six months for breaching the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting.

These breaches are connected to a number of League of Ireland and Men’s FAI Cup games between 2021-2024 and a significant number of bets placed on football worldwide in 2024.

The sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a disciplinary hearing and the FAI acknowledges their decision.

In a statement, Finn Harps said:

“Finn Harps can confirm that following the conclusion of a disciplinary process, a former player has been suspended from all football-related activity for six months. The suspension arises from breaches of the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting. The sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a disciplinary hearing.

News of the disciplinary matter came as a shock to the club, whilst no crime was committed there are very strict rules in place which the club and FAI inform all players of each year that they must comply with. Finn Harps has strong views on gambling and the harm it causes to members of our society. The club has offered the services of a counsellor as well as proactively supporting the player through this process through communication with the Professional Footballers Association”.

