Former Finn Harps player suspended for breaching FAI betting rules

A former Finn Harps player has been suspended for breaching FAI betting rules.

Ryan Rainey has been banned from all football-related activity for six months following a disciplinary process.

The FAI has confirmed the breaches are connected to a number of League of Ireland and Men’s FAI Cup games between 2021-2024 and a significant number of bets placed on football worldwide this year.

In a statement, Finn Harps says the disciplinary matter came as a shock and whilst no crime was committed there are very strict rules in place which must be complied with.