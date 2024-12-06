Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Finn Harps player suspended for breaching FAI betting rules

A former Finn Harps player has been suspended for breaching FAI betting rules.

Ryan Rainey has been banned from all football-related activity for six months following a disciplinary process.

The FAI has confirmed the breaches are connected to a number of League of Ireland and Men’s FAI Cup games between 2021-2024 and a significant number of bets placed on football worldwide this year.

In a statement, Finn Harps says the disciplinary matter came as a shock and whilst no crime was committed there are very strict rules in place which must be complied with.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

