Ireland to move to summer football at all levels by 2028

Ireland will move to summer football at all levels of the game by 2028.

Delegates at a general assembly of the FAI voted last night in favour of aligning the season calendar across the board, in a move that FAI President Paul Cooke has said will transform the face of Irish football.

Following the yes vote, all football activity across the professional, amateur and underage seasons will be aligned.

Over 65 percent of Ireland’s 72 leagues are currently playing a winter season, including The Donegal Junior Leagues and Inishowen Football Leagues, and they’ll now change on a phased basis over the next four years.

Screenshot 2024-12-06 100740
Top Stories, News

Wind warning upgraded to Red from 11pm to 3am

6 December 2024
Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP critical of Taoiseach and Tanaiste’s position on Mercosur agreement.

6 December 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

6 December 2024
untitled
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for specific bridge repair funding scheme for Donegal

6 December 2024
Advertisement

