Ireland to move to summer football at all levels by 2028

Ireland will move to summer football at all levels of the game by 2028.

Delegates at a general assembly of the FAI voted last night in favour of aligning the season calendar across the board, in a move that FAI President Paul Cooke has said will transform the face of Irish football.

Following the yes vote, all football activity across the professional, amateur and underage seasons will be aligned.

Over 65 percent of Ireland’s 72 leagues are currently playing a winter season, including The Donegal Junior Leagues and Inishowen Football Leagues, and they’ll now change on a phased basis over the next four years.