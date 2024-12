A Midlands North West MEP has accused both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste of talking out of both sides of their mouth.

It’s as European Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen prepares to sign the Mercosur agreement.

France, Poland and Austria have come out in opposition to the trade deal between the EU and the Mercosur bloc.

Ciaran Mullooly says the silence from the Irish Government is deafening: