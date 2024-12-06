Rainey wont appeal six-month ban

Former Finn Harps player Ryan Rainey says he won’t be appealing the six month ban he’s received for breaching the FAI’s betting regulations.

The midfielder has been sanctioned for making a number of bets on League of Ireland and FAI Cup games between 2021 and 2024, as well as gambling on worldwide football matches this year.

In a statement through the PFAI, Rainey says he has a gambling addiction and he insists that he never placed a bet on a game that he was involved in.

He has also called for reform to gambling advertising in Ireland, saying the constant stream of targeted ads are doing ‘huge damage’ to young men in particular.

The PFA Ireland statement on behalf of Ryan Rainey in full:

“My name is Ryan Rainey and I have a gambling addiction.

I am also a young man who grew up wanting nothing more than to play football. I realised my dream but then reality struck.

The constant stream of gambling adverts, the spare time and desire for stimulation while watching matches on television meant I developed an addiction which overtook common sense and led me down a path I now sincerely regret.

While I fully acknowledge that I broke the FAl’s rules on betting on any matches, I stress that I did not bet on a match in which I was involved.

I fully respect the integrity of the game and would not involve myself in any action that would threaten that.

However, I also realise that the betting rules are in place for a reason and that l breached them.

That is on me and I accept full responsibility.

I also accept the ban I have received and will not be appealing it.

My intention is to seek treatment for my addiction and to return to football after my suspension as a better person and player.

I hope that my experience assists in reform of gambling advertising which targets young men like me and is doing huge damage.

Finally, I would like to thank Finn Harps and the PFA Ireland for the support they have shown to me over this difficult period”.