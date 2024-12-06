Two men due in court today in relation to NW burglaries



Two men are due to appear before the courts today, following an investigation into burglaries in the north-west.

They were arrested after searches in Kildare and Dublin last month, which led to the seizure of four vehicles and a substantial amount of suspected stolen property.

The Garda operation targeted what they believe to be an organised crime group suspected of committing burglaries nationwide.

Two men, in their 20s and 50s, will appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this evening.

A third person was also arrested – he continues to be questioned at a Garda station in the north-west.