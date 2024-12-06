Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Wind warning upgraded to Red from 11pm to 3am

A wind warning ahead of Storm Darragh has been updated to a Red warning for part of tonight in Donegal.

An Orange warning was alread in place from 10pm tonight to 10 tomorrow morning.

Now, in Donegal, the warning has been updated to Red from 11 o’clock tonight until 3 tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann say people can expect extremely strong and gusty northwest winds, potentially leading to fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

Screenshot 2024-12-06 100740
Top Stories, News

Wind warning upgraded to Red from 11pm to 3am

6 December 2024
Ursula Von De Leyen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP critical of Taoiseach and Tanaiste's position on Mercosur agreement.

6 December 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

6 December 2024
untitled
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for specific bridge repair funding scheme for Donegal

6 December 2024
storm

