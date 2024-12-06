Wind warning upgraded to Red from 11pm to 3am

A wind warning ahead of Storm Darragh has been updated to a Red warning for part of tonight in Donegal.

An Orange warning was alread in place from 10pm tonight to 10 tomorrow morning.

Now, in Donegal, the warning has been updated to Red from 11 o’clock tonight until 3 tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann say people can expect extremely strong and gusty northwest winds, potentially leading to fallen trees, damage to power lines, dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.