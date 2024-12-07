Eight rural settlements in the DCSDC area complete Covid recovery projects

Work has recently been completed on a key rural village regeneration programme designed to improve the visual appearance of targeted village and town centres within the Derry City and Strabane District.

Release in full –

Rural Village / Town Centres Facade Painting Regeneration Scheme completed

Work has recently been completed on a key rural village regeneration programme designed to improve the visual appearance of targeted village/town centres within the Derry City & Strabane Council District Area.

The scheme has focused on eight rural settlements (Ballymagorry. Castlederg, Claudy, Donemana, Eglinton, Newtownstewart, Plumbridge and Sion Mills) comprising mainly of the painting of the facades of commercial properties located within the defined target areas.

The scheme has been made possible through the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Programme in which Council secured funding.

The COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a collaboration between the Department for Communities (DfC), Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) working closely with local Councils to identify priority projects for delivery on the ground.

The programme supported a range of regeneration and active travel interventions targeting small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people to help attract investors, visitors and to create vital and viable towns that meet the needs of local citizens and the surrounding areas.

Out of the £2.5m funding secured by Council from the Programme, £1.2m has been allocated towards the commercial façade painting scheme and associated environmental improvements within the 8 settlements, with the remaining budget committed to green infrastructure/active travel projects in Claudy, Newtownstewart and Park.

The commercial façade painting scheme has been the culmination of work by Council over the past 2 years in the identification of properties/technical surveys, engagement with businesses/property owners and the appointment of contractors to undertake the works. The painting works have been delivered over two separate contracts for Derg District Electoral Area (Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Sion Mills) and the Sperrin/Faughan District Electoral Area (Ballymagorry, Claudy, Donemana, Eglinton and Plumbridge).

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA said, “It is great to see the completion of these schemes as part of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Programme. They are great examples of collaborative working between departments, working closely with Derry and Strabane District Council and the wider community. The improvements made in these small towns will help to improve the economic and wellbeing of the communities who live there and of those who choose to visit.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir MLA said “I am delighted that my department has worked in collaboration with other Executive Departments and Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. The Commercial Façade Enhancement & Environmental Improvement Schemes will improve aesthetics within rural towns and villages, which will lead to enhanced economic activity within the areas and help to build strong, sustainable, and diverse rural communities across the district.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I am pleased that my department could contribute funding to these projects which will improve the appearance of these eight rural settlements in the Derry City & Strabane Council District Area making them more attractive for residents and visitors. The Covid Recovery Small Settlements programme has been a great example of inter-departmental working to deliver real change in how people live and work and has already brought tangible benefits to many of our rural communities.”

Welcoming the completion of works throughout the eight small settlements the DCSDC Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr said, “I am delighted to see work begin on this important regeneration project to improve the visual appearance and character of the identified village and town centres within our District,”

“The Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme represents an important initiative in targeting investment into our rural settlements to assist local businesses who play a key role in the economic vitality and viability of the rural area.

“We hope that not only will the targeted properties and village/town centres benefit from the physical enhancements, but also from the increase in footfall and activity.

“This project represents a key collaborative rural regeneration initiative between Council and the respective Central Government Departments, and I would like to acknowledge the collective input of all involved.”

The Green Infrastructure/Active Travel projects referenced in the release are:

Claudy Country Park – improvements to Play Area and safety/access works in the wider park.

Newtownstewart – improvements at Vaughan’s Holm including new paths, widening of riverside path and additional seats and signage.

Park – improvements to path network, seats, and signage in Learmount Forest and path upgrades to Footstick

These works have now been completed and will be the subject of a separate press release.

Images caption: Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, pictured in Claudy with Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Paul McFlynn, Director at CivCo, and Paul McNaught, DfC. The village was one of many across the province that benefitted from cosmetic improvements as a result of the COVID Recovery Small Settlements Programme.