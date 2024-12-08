Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

Uisce Éireann is continuing to work to restore water supplies to parts of Donegal impacted by Storm Darragh.

Power outages have led to loss of water for thousands of properties.

Around 2000 properties between Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham that are supplied by Milltown pumps and the Pollan Dam Water Supply Scheme have been left without water.

Power supply has now been restored and the Milltown Pumps have started to refill Dooish reservoir.

Water has also been restored to Letterkenny, Glenswilly, Churchill and surrounding areas.

However, some properties in these locations may experience a delay in full restoration due to airlocks in the network.

In south Donegal, the Frosses/Inver/Mountcharles Water Treatment Plant is back in production after power was restored earlier today.

However, it will take time for the network to fill and for water supplies to be fully restored.

Separately, Uisce Eireann crews have mobilised to fix two burst watermains in the county.

Approximately 200 properties are affected by a burst at Drumaweir Greencastle.

The impacted customers are supplied by the Carndonagh Mixed Water Supply Scheme.

It is expected that these works will be complete later this evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

8 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Person dies following Kerry collision

8 December 2024
469458219_9240749892635934_5421185774134270176_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing following Storm Darragh

8 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

8 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

8 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Person dies following Kerry collision

8 December 2024
469458219_9240749892635934_5421185774134270176_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing following Storm Darragh

8 December 2024
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Key Government formation talks to take place this week

8 December 2024
logo-united-nations-international-childrens-260nw-2323074925
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gaza death toll passes 43,000 following fatal airstrikes

8 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube