Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply across Donegal

Uisce Éireann is continuing to work to restore water supplies to parts of Donegal impacted by Storm Darragh.

Power outages have led to loss of water for thousands of properties.

Around 2000 properties between Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham that are supplied by Milltown pumps and the Pollan Dam Water Supply Scheme have been left without water.

Power supply has now been restored and the Milltown Pumps have started to refill Dooish reservoir.

Water has also been restored to Letterkenny, Glenswilly, Churchill and surrounding areas.

However, some properties in these locations may experience a delay in full restoration due to airlocks in the network.

In south Donegal, the Frosses/Inver/Mountcharles Water Treatment Plant is back in production after power was restored earlier today.

However, it will take time for the network to fill and for water supplies to be fully restored.

Separately, Uisce Eireann crews have mobilised to fix two burst watermains in the county.

Approximately 200 properties are affected by a burst at Drumaweir Greencastle.

The impacted customers are supplied by the Carndonagh Mixed Water Supply Scheme.

It is expected that these works will be complete later this evening.