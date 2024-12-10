40th Anniversary of Nexus marked in the NI Assembly

Tributes have been paid at the Stormont Assembly to mark the 40th anniversary of Nexus, which supports people impacted by sexual abuse and abusive relationships in Northern Ireland.

It started in 1984 in Belfast as a volunteer-led organisation supporting women who had experienced rape and incest, and has now become a regional, multi-faceted organisation providing services to anyone aged 8+ impacted by sexual abuse and abusive relationships.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin says given the high numbers of women who have experienced domestic or sexual abuse either directly or indirectly, the organisation’s work is more important than ever…………….

Includes an intervention from Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon

More details on Nexus and its work HERE