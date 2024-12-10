Colmcille Trail closed due to fallen trees

The Colmcille Trail, a 7km walk which begins in Milford and runs along the shore of Lough Colmcille, has been closed to the public due to fallen trees.

Milford and District Resource Centre says it’s hoped to have it open again in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a number of homes and businesses are still without power, with a number in Buncrana and Milford possibly having to wait until Thursday to be restored.

Two other outages today in Ballyraine, Letterkenny and Stranorlar should be resolved by early afternoon.