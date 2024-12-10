Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Criminal damage incidents being probed in Letterkenny, Dungloe and Donegal Town

Three incidents of criminal damage last week are being investigated by Gardai.

A number of bales were slashed on a farm in the area of Letterleague, Letterkenny between Sunday December 1st and Wednesday December 4th, with gardai in Letterkenny investigating,      

Meanwhile, a number of panes of glass were smashed at the front of a business premises at Main Street, Dungloe between 6pm on Tuesday last December 3rd  and 10am the following day.

Should anybody have relevant information, they are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property on Quay Street in Donegal Town between approx. 1am and 1.10am on Sunday morning last. A window at the front of the property was smashed by a rock between those times.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

waterbus
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lifebuoy stolen from Donegal Bay Waterbus

10 December 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Criminal damage incidents being probed in Letterkenny, Dungloe and Donegal Town

10 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigating weekend assault in Convoy

10 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Another burst water main affecting supplies in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

waterbus
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lifebuoy stolen from Donegal Bay Waterbus

10 December 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Criminal damage incidents being probed in Letterkenny, Dungloe and Donegal Town

10 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigating weekend assault in Convoy

10 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Another burst water main affecting supplies in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly to vote on whether to continue with the Windsor Framework

10 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-10 084247
Audio, News, Top Stories

ISME urging people to shop local this Christmas

10 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube