Criminal damage incidents being probed in Letterkenny, Dungloe and Donegal Town

Three incidents of criminal damage last week are being investigated by Gardai.

A number of bales were slashed on a farm in the area of Letterleague, Letterkenny between Sunday December 1st and Wednesday December 4th, with gardai in Letterkenny investigating,

Meanwhile, a number of panes of glass were smashed at the front of a business premises at Main Street, Dungloe between 6pm on Tuesday last December 3rd and 10am the following day.

Should anybody have relevant information, they are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property on Quay Street in Donegal Town between approx. 1am and 1.10am on Sunday morning last. A window at the front of the property was smashed by a rock between those times.