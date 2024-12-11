Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’



The result of lengthy discussions by the EU’s Agriculture and Fisheries Council on fish quotas for 2025 has been described as a mixed bag.

Ireland will see a reduction of 16% in the mackerel quota and a 12% reduction in the prawn quota.

Several reductions in quota cuts were achieved; however, the Chief Executive of the Killybegs Fisherman’s Organisation says the industry still faces a tough year ahead.

Quota cuts were put in place to ensure fishing stocks are not depleted.

Dominic Rihan added, that sustainable fishing practices must be enforced to all to see this achieved: