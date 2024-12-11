Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man convicted of PSNI officer’s manslaughter is sentenced after failing to return to prison

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court today, Wednesday 11th December, for being unlawfully at large while under sentence.

Shane Frane was given a sentence of six months, to run consecutively with the one he is currently serving.

Mr Frane was released from Maghaberry Prison on January 17th last on an eight hour unaccompanied day release, but failed to return.

He is currently serving an indeterminate custodial sentence for the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds on 9th February 2013. She died when the police vehicle in which she was a passenger was hit by a stolen car being driven by Frane on the Waterside in Derry.

PC Phillipa Reynolds

After failing to return to Maghaberry, Mr Frane was later located by An Garda Siochána in the Republic, and he was extradited to Northern Ireland in August after a warrant was issued.

The PSNI say they continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought either jurisdiction, and appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Siochana in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system in Northern Ireland.

