Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

The North West Road Safety Partnership has launched its Christmas Road Safety Campaign, aimed at promoting safe driving during the festive season across the North West of Northern Ireland.

The group covers the Derry City and Strabane, and Causeway Coast and Glens council areas, but is stressing that with 18 deaths on Donegal’s roads so far this year, this is a major issue on both sides of the border.

The North West Road Safety Partnership’s PRO is Chris Aurthurs.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he agreed that their poster is graphic, but said it’s a message that needs to be seen and heard………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mackerel
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’

11 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst pipes in Letterkenny and Buncrana

11 December 2024
North West Road Safety
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

11 December 2024
Council Road Safety
Top Stories, News

DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

11 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

mackerel
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fishing quota results are a ‘mixed bag’

11 December 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst pipes in Letterkenny and Buncrana

11 December 2024
North West Road Safety
Audio, News, Top Stories

Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

11 December 2024
Council Road Safety
Top Stories, News

DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

11 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Top Stories, News

McConalogue welomes overnight agreement on EU fish quotas

11 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube