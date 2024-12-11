Road safety message must be emphasised – NW Road Safety Partnership

The North West Road Safety Partnership has launched its Christmas Road Safety Campaign, aimed at promoting safe driving during the festive season across the North West of Northern Ireland.

The group covers the Derry City and Strabane, and Causeway Coast and Glens council areas, but is stressing that with 18 deaths on Donegal’s roads so far this year, this is a major issue on both sides of the border.

The North West Road Safety Partnership’s PRO is Chris Aurthurs.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he agreed that their poster is graphic, but said it’s a message that needs to be seen and heard………..