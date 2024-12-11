Winners of the Donegal Enterprise Awards 2024

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Donegal Enterprise Awards took place last Friday December 6th in Rockhill House. The awards spotlight businesses within the Local Enterprise Office client portfolio and celebrate their entrepreneurial achievements.  This year’s winner of the Best-Established Enterprise Award was Seabound Engineering. Located in Greencastle, Seabound Engineering is Ireland and the UK’s top aluminium vessel builder. The business will now go on to represent Donegal in the National Enterprise Final in 2025.

Pictured is Cathal Sheridan of Huku Balance, receiving the Sustainability Award at the Donegal Enterprise Awards. Also in the picture (L-R): Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal, and Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Donegal County Council.
Pictured is Cathal Sheridan of Huku Balance, receiving the Sustainability Award at the Donegal Enterprise Awards. Also in the picture (L-R): Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise
Donegal, and Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Donegal County Council.

The Donegal Enterprise Awards feature a variety of categories designed to recognise excellence in different facets of business. This year, New Kid Coffee, an artisan coffee brand based in Letterkenny, won the Digital Award. Huku Balance from Creeslough, whose products promote health and well-being, while also being environmentally responsible, won the Sustainability Award. The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland won this year’s Export Award. This business provides a space for overseas students to learn about all aspects of Ireland and use this experience to grow academically, culturally and personally. Killybegs Energy won the Best Start-Up award. Their business produces high-quality wood chips, logs, and pellets using locally sourced, sustainable materials and renewable energy. Winner of the Innovation Award was Feedpods, who specialise in innovative, solar-powered robotic feeding systems and technology for remote animal care.

Broadcaster Ciara Doherty pictured with Steven Perry, Business Advisor with Local Enterprise Office Donegal.

During the awards ceremony, Larissa Feeney of Kinore, was also recognised with the Outstanding Achievement Award. Larissa founded Kinore, Ireland’s first online, remote-first finance and business services firm in 2015. She began her entrepreneurial journey with the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal and has now progressed to become a client of Enterprise Ireland.
Speaking about the awards, Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, said:

“Congratulations to everyone who was involved in the Donegal Enterprise Awards this year, and to the overall county winner, Seabound Engineering. It’s wonderful to see such a variety of businesses across Donegal being recognised at these awards.”
Adding to this, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal said:
“The Enterprise Awards have been running for over 20 years in Donegal. They celebrate the small business community in Donegal and the key role they play in our local economy. It was great to see such a high standard of businesses involved this year, and it’s a very positive indicator for the future of business in the county. Congratulations to all of our winners on their awards and tremendous achievements during 2024’’. 

Pictured is Stephen McGinley of Feedpods accepting the Innovation Award at the Donegal Enterprise Awards last weekend. Also in the picture (L-R): Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal, and Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Donegal County Council.

Following on from the Donegal Enterprise Awards, Seabound Engineering will now go forward to represent Donegal at the National Enterprise Awards final. Donegal has triumphed at the National Enterprise Final for the past two years, with Neil Crossan of Living Green winning in 2024 and Patrick McLaughlin of Silver Strand Rope Works securing victory in 2023.
If you would like to start up or expand your existing business contact Local Enterprise Office Donegal on 074 9160735, email info@leo.donegalcoco.ie or visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Donegal.


























