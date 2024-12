The 23rd is expected to be the busiest spending day this month as people prepare for Christmas.

Data from AIB shows €3.8 billion was spent in card transactions in the month of December last year, across 78-million transactions.

The 23rd was also the busiest day for buying groceries, with 93% of AIB customers shopping in supermarkets rather than online.

Adrian Moynihan from AIB, says there are differences in when men and women are most likely to do their Christmas shopping: