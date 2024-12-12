Advisory committee formed in Creeslough to advise Irish Red Cross of grant applications

An advisory committee has been formed in Creeslough to advise the Irish Red Cross on how the Community Grant Scheme for the area should be spent.

Voluntary, community and social groups as well as non-governmental and not-for-profit organisations, schools, sports clubs, and groups operating in the areas where those impacted by the Creeslough tragedy live can apply.

€165,406 in funding is available, with grants of between €500 and €40,000 available.

Liam O’Dwyer, the Red Cross advisor on the scheme, spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show after two meetings in Creeslough last night.

He believes trauma support and commemorative projects will be the focus of many of the applications, and it’s important the community has an input in the say in the discussions………………..

You can access the website HERE

You can hear the full discussion here –