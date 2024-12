A vehicle has been seized and a number of fines issued during multi-agency checkpoints in Inishowen this week.

On Tuesday, the Road Safety Authority, Revenue and waste enforcement officers from Donegal County Council assisted Gardaí at several checkpoints in the peninsula.

Gardai say three vehicles turned away from the checkpoints. They were followed and this resulted in one car being seized for having no tax, insurance or NCT.

Fixed charge notices were also issued to several motorists.