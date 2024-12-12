Covention Reaction: Mary Kelly, Mary Coughlan, Frankie Doherty & Edward Molloy

The 2024 Donegal GAA Convention took place on Wednesday night in Pettigo and for the first time ever, three of the main officers positions will be held by women.

Ardara’s Mary Kelly was elected the new secretary last night while Mary Coughlan and Grace Boyle were returned as Chairperson and Treasurer.

The majority of the main officer positions will remain as they were including Sinead Breen as PRO, while Darren Collins won the contest for Assistant Secretary, former Chairman Fergus McGee will be the Central Council Delegate and Cieran Kelly and Andy Doherty will be the Ulster Delegates.

Highland’s Ciaran Cannon attended the Convention in the Termon Complex last night and spoke with a number of people, Edward Molloy – Ulster Convention and National Congress Delegate, Frankie Doherty Assistant Treasurer, Chairperson Mary Coughlan but first Donegal’s new Secretary Mary Kelly…