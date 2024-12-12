Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City and border areas named frequent locations of vehicle ramming


A total of 58 police officers have reported injuries after being involved in incidents where police vehicles have been deliberately rammed this year.

A large amount of this occurred in Derry.

PSNI have recorded 40 rammings this year until the 30th of November.

However, it’s believed the figure may not fully reflect the true extent of injuries sustained by police personnel.

Many opt not to report and seek treatment themselves, with some even remaining on duty.

The incident occurred more frequently in Derry City, Belfast and border areas as offenders attempted to flee from police.

PSNI say this can be for a range of offences, from no insurance to more serious offences like robbery or assault.

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly says it’s shocking and unacceptable that 58 officers have been injured by vehicle ramming and is encouraging all officers involved in such incidents, no matter the circumstances, to formally report what occurred so a true picture of the extent of this issue can be painted.

Advertisement

