Doherty concedes SF is most likely heading for the opposition benches

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has acknowledged that there is little prospect of his party Sinn Fein being able to form a government, and they will be concentrating on being a strong and effective opposition.

This week, Sinn Fein is speaking to Labour, the Social Democrats, and other parties of the left.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Pearse Doherty, the party’s Finance Spokesperson and Deputy Leader, said the reality is that with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael likely to secure the support of independents, the chance of a government of the left is very remote……….