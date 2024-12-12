Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Doherty concedes SF is most likely heading for the opposition benches

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has acknowledged that there is little prospect of his party Sinn Fein being able to form a government, and they will be concentrating on being a strong and effective opposition.

This week, Sinn Fein is speaking to Labour, the Social Democrats, and other parties of the left.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Pearse Doherty, the party’s Finance Spokesperson and Deputy Leader, said the reality is that with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael likely to secure the support of independents, the chance of a government of the left is very remote……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in connection with murder of Kyran Durnin

12 December 2024
Pearse Happy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty concedes SF is most likely heading for the opposition benches

12 December 2024
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Burst water main affecting Lifford

12 December 2024
christmas shopping
Top Stories, News

Donegal people expected to spend an average of €615 per person this Christmas

12 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in connection with murder of Kyran Durnin

12 December 2024
Pearse Happy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doherty concedes SF is most likely heading for the opposition benches

12 December 2024
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Burst water main affecting Lifford

12 December 2024
christmas shopping
Top Stories, News

Donegal people expected to spend an average of €615 per person this Christmas

12 December 2024
traffic lights - different focus
Top Stories, News

Traffic delays on Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny following crash

12 December 2024
469922845_907077714938637_4677258701185175302_n
Top Stories, News

Car seized and fines issued at multi-agency checkpoints in Inishowen

12 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube