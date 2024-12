After two adjournments, Donegal County Council has finally passed its 2025 budget.

The revised document, which was presented this afternoon, includes no commercial rate increase.

Council officials worked over the weekend to reduce the estimated spending plan by €1.5 million and introduce cost-saving measures.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Niamh Kennedy, speaking at County House Lifford, expressed concern for small businesses and called for long-term strategies beyond next year to safeguard their future: