Donegal County Council set to pass budget at third time of asking

Donegal Council is set to pass its budget for 2025.

When the budget meeting reconvened this afternoon after two previous adjournments, a revised document was presented which does not involve any rates increase.

Members were assured there will be no major reduction in services.

Opening the meeting this afternoon, Cathaoirleach Cllr Niamh Kennedy confirmed that officials had worked over the weekend to cut €1.5 million from the estimated spending plans and introduce a number of efficiencies.

That means the revised expenditure in 2025 will be just under €199 million, a 13% increase on the spend this year.

Crucially, Cllr Kennedy confirmed there will be no increase in the commercial rate, after members made it clear that a 4.74% increase in the rate which was proposed in the original draft budget would not be accepted.

The Cathaoirleach proposed that the revised budget be adopted. `That was seconded by Fianna Fail whip Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who particularly welcomed assurances that possible efficiencies would be examined and implemented.

Representatives from Fine Gael and Labour also indicated they would be approving the new document.

Sinn Fein whip Cllr Gerry McMonagle confirmed he and his colleagues would also be accepting the revised budget.

A number of members expressed concern that the revised figures had not been presented to the meeting, while Cllr Frank McBrearty raised queries about legal fees, as well as questioning whether it is appropriate that the Cathaoirleach propose the budget.

Meanwhile, 100% Redress Cllr Joy Beard asked for clarification that the cost of the council’s defence in the Coleman Legal case will not be drawn from this budget, but provided by the state. She also said the lack of any provision in the budget for victims of defective concrete is a major concern, and on that basis, she and her colleagues will not be supporting the budget.

Discussions are ongoing, but it’s clear the budget will be passed.

