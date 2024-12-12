Donegal GAA Convention held in Pettigo

The Donegal GAA Convention took place in Pettigo last night.

The majority of the main officer positions will remain as they were in 2024, however, there will be a new secretary as Ardara’s Mary Kelly will replace Naomh Mhuire’s Declan Martin.

Darren Collins of MacCumhaills has been appointed as the assistant secretary, while Sinead Breen of Setanta has retained her position as PRO following competition for the role from Na Rossa’s Packie McDyer.

With a full wrap up of the evening’s events, here’s Highland Radio’s Ciaran Cannon…